Sanju: Was Aamir Khan offered to play Sunil Dutt's character in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming biopic?

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanjay Dutt biopic titled Sanju is all set to release on 29 June. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt in the film, Sanju is one of the most awaited films of the year as it will be the first time that Dutt's controversial life will be shown on screen.

It is known that Dutt was very close to his father and yesteryear actor Sunil Dutt. While Paresh Rawal plays the part in the film, it is reported that Aamir Khan was first approached for the role.

Speaking to Outlook India, director Hirani revealed, "Aamir is a friend. Any script I write, I bounce it to him. When I narrated Sanju to him, he loved it and said, ‘Main bhi kuch karta hoon (I should also do something in it).’ Then I said, do this (Sunil Dutt’s role). But he was already doing the role of an elderly man in Dangal (2016) around the same time."

Aamir Khan's Dangal released in 2016 and made unbelievable money across the globe. The film stands among one of the highest-grossing films ever in India. Aamir played the part of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who goes out of his way to train and make his two daughters Geeta and Babeeta world-class wrestlers.

Ever since Sanju's teaser released, the buzz around the film has only increased. Ranbir's uncanny resemblance to Dutt in the film is the major highlight. Other actors in the film include Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani etc.

Updated Date: May 21, 2018 12:46 PM