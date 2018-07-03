You are here:

Sanju team celebrates film's success; RGV shares memory on 20 years of Satya: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Jul,03 2018 19:35:26 IST

Janhvi and Ishaan take a pizza break after a long day of promotions for Dhadak

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are on a promotional tour around the country for their film Dhadak. On their way back to Mumbai, they were stuck at the airport due to a delay in flight so they decided to get some pizza. Dharma Productions shared a video clip of Kapoor messing up the order at the restaurant and Khatter poking fun at her. Satya completes 20 years, Ram Gopal Varma shared a throwback photograph

Varma, the director of the cult classic Satya, shared a picture from the sets of the film with Saurabh Shukla who played Kallu Mama. Anurag Kashyap who co-wrote the film and Manoj Bajpayee who also essayed the role of a gangster took to Twitter and extended their gratitude towards the director.

Anil Kapoor lauds daughter Sonam for success in films

Proud father Anil congratulated his daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Twitter for delivering 8 successful films back-to-back. Along with the message was a collage of all the posters from her films including Sanju, RaanjhanaaBhaag Milkha Bhaag, Khoobsurat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, NeerjaPadman and Veere Di Wedding.

Rajkummar Rao featured on the cover of ELLE magazine

Rajkummar Rao, who will be seen once again opposite Queen co-star Kangana Ranaut in Mental Hai Kya shared Elle magazine's film issue's cover featuring him. In the cover photograph, the actor is sitting on a wooden chair and he is wearing white pants in a muted yellow shade. Rao also has other projects lined up as well, including Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa LagaFanney Khan, 5 Weddings and Stree.

Celebrities and cast members attend Sanju success party 

SANJU ❤️ @vickykaushal09 u were highly missed !!

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

LEGEND❤️ @hirani.rajkumar #sanju #successparty A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Celebrating #sanju 🎉 thank you everyone for the love 💖

A post shared by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala) on

Sanju ❤️ missed you @vickykaushal09 @anushkasharma @sonamkapoor ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on

Sanju, the Sanjay Dutt biopic helmed by Rajkumar Hirani has been a hit among the critics as well as the audience. To celebrate its success, the film's team celebrated with a success party.

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 19:40 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Dhadak #Janhvi Kapoor #Ranbir Kapoor #Sanju #social media stalker's guide #SocialMediaStalkersGuide

