Janhvi and Ishaan take a pizza break after a long day of promotions for Dhadak

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are on a promotional tour around the country for their film Dhadak. On their way back to Mumbai, they were stuck at the airport due to a delay in flight so they decided to get some pizza. Dharma Productions shared a video clip of Kapoor messing up the order at the restaurant and Khatter poking fun at her. Satya completes 20 years, Ram Gopal Varma shared a throwback photograph

Me with Kallu Mama and Inspector Khandilkar during the climax shoot of SATYA pic.twitter.com/J1C47nVCls — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 3, 2018

Varma, the director of the cult classic Satya, shared a picture from the sets of the film with Saurabh Shukla who played Kallu Mama. Anurag Kashyap who co-wrote the film and Manoj Bajpayee who also essayed the role of a gangster took to Twitter and extended their gratitude towards the director.

20 years back my first film released. And changed my life forever . Being part of it was like going to the best film school in the world. All that I know I learned on one film and from one man . Thank you @RGVzoomin — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 2, 2018

A brave heart came and changed my life and so many others with his sheer conviction. Thank you sirrr for your trust in us and your madness about the medium always grateful.@RGVzoomin #20yearsofSatya — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 3, 2018

Anil Kapoor lauds daughter Sonam for success in films

The choices we make shape our lives. @sonamakapoor you have made some pretty damn good ones when it comes to scripts, directors & content...Your hard work, commitment & conviction has resulted in 8 hits in a row!

So happy & proud of you! pic.twitter.com/R4LuMIh7oM — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 2, 2018

Proud father Anil congratulated his daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Twitter for delivering 8 successful films back-to-back. Along with the message was a collage of all the posters from her films including Sanju, Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Khoobsurat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, Padman and Veere Di Wedding.

Rajkummar Rao featured on the cover of ELLE magazine

Rajkummar Rao, who will be seen once again opposite Queen co-star Kangana Ranaut in Mental Hai Kya shared Elle magazine's film issue's cover featuring him. In the cover photograph, the actor is sitting on a wooden chair and he is wearing white pants in a muted yellow shade. Rao also has other projects lined up as well, including Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Fanney Khan, 5 Weddings and Stree.

Celebrities and cast members attend Sanju success party

LEGEND❤️ @hirani.rajkumar #sanju #successparty A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Jul 2, 2018 at 9:58am PDT

Sanju, the Sanjay Dutt biopic helmed by Rajkumar Hirani has been a hit among the critics as well as the audience. To celebrate its success, the film's team celebrated with a success party.

