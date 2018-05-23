Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani hosts preview; Rishi Kapoor 'overwhelmed' by son Ranbir's transformation

Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming biopic on Sanjay Dutt has extremely high expectations riding on it, especially with an overwhelming response to the teaser, which introduced the leading man Ranbir Kapoor’s effortless and almost miraculous transformation into Sanjay Dutt for the role. His father Rishi Kapoor has been reportedly so impressed by the teaser that he became emotional, as reported by DNA.

Hirani is said to have also shown preview of the scenes from the movie to the veteran actor, leaving Rishi Kapoor overwhelmed and emotional and with tears in his eyes. Ranbir was also moved by his father’s reaction to his work, as reported by DNA.

In the past, Rishi Kapoor has always been vocal about his son’s performances and projects, not mincing words if he dislikes them. Ranbir Kapoor, who looks upto his father, has been quoted in the past saying, “My father says it as it is. He is not a hypocrite. When he saw Barfi, he told me acting is good but don't do arty films. I am lucky to have that in my life. It gives me a reality check. His are the opinions that I look up to. It may take 15-20 years but I will keep trying to make him happy.”

The teaser shows Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt in six different looks depicting different phases of his life, and is being praised for his impressive transformation as well as the uncanny resemblance he has managed to pull off, both in looks and persona. The movie also features Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt and Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt and the much-awaited trailer for the movie is about to be released.

Sanju itself is slated for release on 29 June.

