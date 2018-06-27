Sanju: Plaint filed against Ranbir, Anushka for allegedly making derogatory remarks against sex workers in film

A complaint has reportedly been filed against Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in connection of their upcoming film Sanju, according to News18 TV reports.

The Rajkumar Hirani-directed film has landed in hot waters because of a remark made on sex workers in the trailer of the film. In the scene, Sharma, who plays a journalist, asks Kapoor's Sanjay Dutt about his former girlfriends. Kapoor's character replies saying, "308, without counting the prostitutes".

#EXCLUSIVE - Legal trouble for 'Sanju': Complaint against actors Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor for allegedly making derogatory remarks against sex workers. | @shilparathnam with more information. | #SanjuInTrouble pic.twitter.com/hPN5sNfNRJ — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 27, 2018

#EXCLUSIVE - Legal trouble for 'Sanju'| Row over derogatory comment against sex workers in the film: Anyone who has seen the trailer will tell you that it is a moment in the film: @RajeevMasand #SanjuInTrouble pic.twitter.com/L7k11uaXbD — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 27, 2018

The comment has not gone down well with the complainants, who have reportedly reached out to the National Commission for Women. The complainants allege that sex workers have been projected in a derogatory manner. The production house, director and actors are yet to respond.

Produced by Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanju chronicles the controversial life of actor Sanjay Dutt. The drama boasts of an ensemble cast comprising actors such as Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Vicky Kaushal.

As the film is slated to be released to on 29 June, this complaint could prove to be a major setback Sanju and its makers.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 16:39 PM