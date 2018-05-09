Sanju: Official trailer for Rajkumar Hirani's biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor likely to release in third week of May

The season’s most awaited biopic on Bollywood's bad boy Sanjay Dutt’s life is set for its official trailer launch in the third week of May, reports DNA. The biopic is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who have both formerly worked with Dutt on the super-hit Munna Bhai series. Sanju has Ranbir Kapoor playing the actor in the lead role.

The recently released teaser of the film showed Kapoor in as many as six different looks as Dutt from different phases of his life, along with a quick montage from the film. The social media went abuzz with everyone swooning over how uncanny Kapoor’s resemblance to the star was — from costume to body language.

Amping up the excitement around the film, director Hirani recently retweeted the Dutt starrer Rocky’s original poster on its anniversary and then tweeted another edited version of the same poster with Ranbeer’s face in place of Dutt’s and asked the audience to "spot the difference".

While the exact date is yet to be confirmed, the trailer is expected to be released amid much fanfare and eager anticipation. The film, being made in association with Fox Star Studios is set for its box office release on 29 June, 2018.

Updated Date: May 09, 2018 12:49 PM