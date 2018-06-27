You are here:

Sanju: CBFC reportedly asks makers of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer to remove one scene for 'aesthetic reasons'

FP Staff

Jun,27 2018 12:25:04 IST

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju was shown to the Central Board of Film Certification last week and the film has been cleared with just one cut, reports Deccan Chronicle. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has only been asked to remove one scene with an overflowing prison toilet for "aesthetic reasons".

Paresh Rawal and Ranbir Kapoor from a scene in Sanju. Twitter/@RanbirKapoorFC

Paresh Rawal and Ranbir Kapoor from a scene in Sanju. Twitter/@RanbirKapoorFC

The CBFC reportedly has no issues with Dutt being shown as a victim of circumstance despite his criminal record and conviction. It has apparently distanced itself from the multiple controversies that Dutt's life has been constantly shrouded in. An unnamed source close the the board told Deccan Chronicle: "We are not here to judge a film’s morality. We have evaluated the film in its totality and found nothing objectionable barring fleeting shots and a few dialogues here and there." The reference to Dutt's 308 girlfriends has also been taken lightly by the board which is usually known to be strict with biopics.

This clarification comes after several reports in the media suggested that Sanju has landed in hot waters with the CBFC due its positive portrayal of Dutt and his life.

Releasing on 29 June, 2018, Sanju also stars Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal and Manisha Koirala in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 12:25 PM

tags: #Anushka Sharma #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #CBFC #Dia Mirza #Paresh Rawal #Rajkumar Hirani #Ranbir Kapoor #Sanjay Dutt #Sanju #Sonam Kapoor

also see

Paresh Rawal on playing Sunil Dutt in Sanju: Maintained distance from Ranbir Kapoor to stay true to character

Paresh Rawal on playing Sunil Dutt in Sanju: Maintained distance from Ranbir Kapoor to stay true to character

Dia mirza on working in Sanju: Waited more than 2 years for right role, not being part of a film is terrifying

Dia mirza on working in Sanju: Waited more than 2 years for right role, not being part of a film is terrifying

Ranbir Kapoor on playing a father in Sanju: It was special, I hope to play the role in an entire film

Ranbir Kapoor on playing a father in Sanju: It was special, I hope to play the role in an entire film