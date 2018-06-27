Sanju: CBFC reportedly asks makers of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer to remove one scene for 'aesthetic reasons'

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju was shown to the Central Board of Film Certification last week and the film has been cleared with just one cut, reports Deccan Chronicle. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has only been asked to remove one scene with an overflowing prison toilet for "aesthetic reasons".

The CBFC reportedly has no issues with Dutt being shown as a victim of circumstance despite his criminal record and conviction. It has apparently distanced itself from the multiple controversies that Dutt's life has been constantly shrouded in. An unnamed source close the the board told Deccan Chronicle: "We are not here to judge a film’s morality. We have evaluated the film in its totality and found nothing objectionable barring fleeting shots and a few dialogues here and there." The reference to Dutt's 308 girlfriends has also been taken lightly by the board which is usually known to be strict with biopics.

This clarification comes after several reports in the media suggested that Sanju has landed in hot waters with the CBFC due its positive portrayal of Dutt and his life.

Releasing on 29 June, 2018, Sanju also stars Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal and Manisha Koirala in pivotal roles.

