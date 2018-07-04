You are here:

Sanju box office collection: Sanjay Dutt biopic earns Rs 22 cr on Tuesday, inches towards Rs 200 cr mark

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, which released on 29 June, has done exceptionally well at the box office, recording the highest opening figures and beating Salman Khan's Race 3 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavaat. The Sanjay Dutt biopic was not just received well by the audience but critics as well, for the exceptional performance by the cast.

Within first three days of release, Sanju managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark and the latest figures suggest the film will smoothly slide into the Rs 200 crore club soon. The film passed the crucial Monday test and earned Rs 25.35 crores.

Tuesday's figures were shared by leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. Sanju has raked in a whopping amount of Rs 22 crores, making the overall collection Rs 167.51 crore.

#Sanju continues its EPIC RUN... Shows INCREDIBLE TRENDING on weekdays... Eyes ₹ 200 cr+ in Week 1... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr. Total: ₹ 167.51 cr. India biz... Heading for BLOCKBUSTER status. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2018

Trade analyst Sunil Kadel had earlier predicted that the film would earn Rs 22 crores on Tuesday.

#Sanju Tuesday - Started with a bang, film registered 30% occupancy at morning shows. Noon shows registering approx 40% occupancy across India. Tuesday collection is marching towards ₹ 22 crs nett. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 3, 2018

The film has also been lauded worldwide with theatres in Dubai remaining open for 24 hours owing to the high demand for shows, according to Filmfare.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 14:12 PM