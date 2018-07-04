You are here:

Sanju box office collection: Sanjay Dutt biopic earns Rs 22 cr on Tuesday, inches towards Rs 200 cr mark

FP Staff

Jul,04 2018 14:12:17 IST

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, which released on 29 June, has done exceptionally well at the box office, recording the highest opening figures and beating Salman Khan's Race 3 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's PadmavaatThe Sanjay Dutt biopic was not just received well by the audience but critics as well, for the exceptional performance by the cast.

Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt. Image from YouTube

Within first three days of release, Sanju managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark and the latest figures suggest the film will smoothly slide into the Rs 200 crore club soon. The film passed the crucial Monday test and earned Rs 25.35 crores.

Tuesday's figures were shared by leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. Sanju has raked in a whopping amount of Rs 22 crores, making the overall collection Rs 167.51 crore.

Trade analyst Sunil Kadel had earlier predicted that the film would earn Rs 22 crores on Tuesday.

The film has also been lauded worldwide with theatres in Dubai remaining open for 24 hours owing to the high demand for shows, according to Filmfare.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 14:12 PM

