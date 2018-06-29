You are here:

Sanju: Bollywood praises Ranbir Kapoor's performance; Sanjay Dutt to host special screening in Lucknow

Jun,29 2018 17:03:43 IST

Sanju, the highly anticipated Sanjay Dutt biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Ranbir Kapoor, finally released today (29 June). Every movie buff has been excited to watch Sanju, especially to see Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt. Apart from Ranbir, Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh and Karishma Tanna. It also has special appearances by Tabu, Boman Irani, Sayaji Shinde, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arshad Warsi, and Sanjay Dutt himself.

With Sanju hitting the big screens across the world, many people, including Bollywood stars, watched the movie. Here's what other actors had to say about Sanju.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt, according to a report by DNA, will be holding a special screening of Sanju in Lucknow where the shooting of his home production movie Prasthanam is going on.

