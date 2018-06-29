Sanju: Bollywood praises Ranbir Kapoor's performance; Sanjay Dutt to host special screening in Lucknow

Sanju, the highly anticipated Sanjay Dutt biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Ranbir Kapoor, finally released today (29 June). Every movie buff has been excited to watch Sanju, especially to see Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt. Apart from Ranbir, Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh and Karishma Tanna. It also has special appearances by Tabu, Boman Irani, Sayaji Shinde, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arshad Warsi, and Sanjay Dutt himself.

With Sanju hitting the big screens across the world, many people, including Bollywood stars, watched the movie. Here's what other actors had to say about Sanju.

@RajkumarHirani s #Sanju moved me. Really nice to see @deespeak s strong but quiet presence. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 29, 2018

#Sanju is one of the best films I have seen in my life & jadu ki jhapi with the man behind it Mr.Raj Kumar Hirani @RajkumarHirani & thanking him for making Vicky kaushal @vickykaushal09 a part of it. May God bless our film with all the success. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VSm8zvS9iF — Sham kaushal (@ShamKaushal) June 29, 2018

Just watched sanju! It's such a beautiful and a touching film. I am completely blown!!! Raju sir and Ranbir together have created something out of this world. Ranbir is just so amazing!!! Uff! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #sanju #ranbirkapoor #RajuHirani — fatima sana shaikh (@fattysanashaikh) June 28, 2018

Go and watch #Sanju to experience real Sanjay Dutt on screen superbly performed by my favourite actor #Ranbir kapoor bringing real character alive: A heart touching film brilliantly narrated n directed by raju Congratulations @rajuhirani @abhijatj904 @ChopraVidur 4 superhit 🎥 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) June 29, 2018

Just saw #Sanju..totally moved..a remarkable film..salute to #RajKumarHirani #AbhijatJoshi..#RanbirKapoor excels..a surprisingly versatile performance by #VickyKaushal..love and dua’s for my brother @duttsanjay..high time people hear your side of the story..kuch toh log kahen ge — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) June 28, 2018

Saw the most awaited film #Sanju last night. What a film. It takes you to a journey of laughter,tears, joy,melody,human relations. @RajkumarHirani excels once again. #RanbirKapoor s performance is outstanding & so are all other actors. SUPER HIT. pic.twitter.com/t8j4QHaxWD — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) June 28, 2018

#Sanju a story that teaches you to face your hardships with courage and be unapologetic for who you are! Amazingly picturized by @RajkumarHirani sir & Ranbir bhaiya, you’ve OUTDONE yourself! 👏 pic.twitter.com/vEuQUVRHC7 — Aadar Jain (@AadarJain) June 28, 2018

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt, according to a report by DNA, will be holding a special screening of Sanju in Lucknow where the shooting of his home production movie Prasthanam is going on.

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 17:03 PM