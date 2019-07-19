Sanjivani, medical TV show, to get sequel; Gurdeep Kohli says 'life has come to full circle'

India's popular medical drama Sanjivani: A Medical Boon is all set to return with a reboot after a gap of 17 years. The show, which went on air in 2002, ran for three years, ending in 2005, soaring popularity in the era of saas-bahu sagas.

The reboot features actors Gurdeep Kohli and Mohnish Bahl reprise their roles, and they will be joined by Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna. Gurdeep, who will return to television with the sequel, feels it is deja vu for her. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, the actress spoke on returning to Sanjivani for her Dr Juhi Singh role, and how it brings back the nostalgia.

Check out the promo of sequel here

Gurdeep began her acting career with Sanjivani and credits the show for changing the course of her life. “It gave me a name in the industry. And I married Arjun (Punj), who played my best friend,” she points out. “It seems like Dr Juhi and I were leading parallel lives and life has come full circle now.”

Further talking about taking a risk with the new season, Gurdeep mentioned how actors need to give their shot so that the medium of television does not fade out. She added that people may tune in for the nostalgia factor, sample a few episodes, and then switch off if they found it boring.

Sanjivani, which aired on Star Plus, was an extremely popular show narrating the story of four medical interns, and the trials and tribulations they face to fight a constant battle against diseases and death of patients while balancing their professional and personal life.

