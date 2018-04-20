You are here:

Sanjeev Kapoor gets trolled for his 'Malabar paneer' recipe on Twitter: 'Keep paneer out of Kerala. We have beef'

FP Staff

Apr,20 2018 11:50:19 IST

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor got roasted on Twitter for sharing a recipe for what he called, "Malabar paneer." And as expected — and perhaps warranted — hell broke loose with his experimental dish drawing the ire of many social media users.

Sanjeev Kapoor. Image via Twitter

The recipe to the dish, supposedly made with cottage cheese and coconut milk, was posted on Twitter.

Malabar Paneer - A wonderful Malabar dish that has the flavors spicies and offers several gastronomic opportunities. The food is generally fresh, aromatic and flavored. For more such interesting recipes click on https://t.co/c2rBBuz4LW#foodlover pic.twitter.com/M0RMhpPyRl

— Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) April 18, 2018

Twitter users also took offense at the the incorrect prefix usage.

And there were, of course, those who could not help but get political.

