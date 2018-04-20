You are here:

Sanjeev Kapoor gets trolled for his 'Malabar paneer' recipe on Twitter: 'Keep paneer out of Kerala. We have beef'

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor got roasted on Twitter for sharing a recipe for what he called, "Malabar paneer." And as expected — and perhaps warranted — hell broke loose with his experimental dish drawing the ire of many social media users.

The recipe to the dish, supposedly made with cottage cheese and coconut milk, was posted on Twitter.

Malabar Paneer - A wonderful Malabar dish that has the flavors spicies and offers several gastronomic opportunities. The food is generally fresh, aromatic and flavored. For more such interesting recipes click on https://t.co/c2rBBuz4LW#foodlover pic.twitter.com/M0RMhpPyRl

— Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) April 18, 2018

Sir Please make Bengali Theplas!! — Vivaan Hilal (@HilalVivaan) April 18, 2018

Sir ji, please give recipe for Lucknow style Avial also. https://t.co/kAdXLhXAfd — Madhu Menon (@madmanweb) April 18, 2018

Sir...also share IYER Vindaloo Pork curry recipe... — Mahesh Senthikumar (@MaheshSenthi) April 19, 2018

Adooo!!!!it's like chetinad tindai masala — Sathish Sarvodaya (@SathiSarva) April 18, 2018

Malabar Paneer?? Sounds like Karaikudi Kashmiri Pulav.. — Junkie Monkie (@jyothishms) April 18, 2018

Twitter users also took offense at the the incorrect prefix usage.

Adding Malabar prefix to a dish does not make it a Malabar dish. I dare you to find a Malabar dish that use paneer. — ivansikorsky (@ivan_sikorsky) April 18, 2018

When did "paneer" come to Malabar? — ❗️Old Monk❗️ (@No_Not_That_One) April 18, 2018

We Malabaries don't have paneer and we actually don't make it..Malabar is known for its special non-veg items such as Beef biriyaani,beef fry etc.Pls don't fall in his foolish idea. — Anagha Harithavayal (@AnaghaNr) April 19, 2018

And there were, of course, those who could not help but get political.

This relentless paneerification of all Indian dishes must be stopped! — Venkat Viswanathan (@east_zephyr) April 18, 2018

keep paneer out of kerala. we have beef. — BassheadJay (@BassheadJay) April 19, 2018

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 11:50 AM