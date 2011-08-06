Sanjay Dutt's twins make their paparazzi debut

Gitanjali Group's makeshift runway for the Ticket to Bollywood fashion show held at the Leela hotel on Friday evening, dazzled with a bevy of stars, old and new, with the star attraction being Sanjay Dutt and wife Manyata walking the ramp.

Bipasha Basu looked nothing like the lonesome singleton she’s painted out to be by tabloids and walked with feline grace, her smoldering sexuality threatening to set off the fire alarms!

Singer Nitin Mukesh and his son Neil made the odd appearance as did Fardeen Khan, who, sitting behind a desk to look after his late father’s production company, has piled on pounds.

Riya Sen did what she’s been doing for over a decade now —being the glam bait on stage and she does a fabulous job! Mehul Choksi of the Gitanjali Group took to the stage with the Dutts amidst a thunderous applause.

But Sanjay and Manyata's departure from the fashion show with their twins — Shahran and Iqra— was the “money-shot” of the night. The twins had accompanied them to the venue but were in a hotel room till their parents participated in the fashion show. Iqra, who has stunning blue eyes, was half asleep in her father’s arms but Shahran was wide eyed and excitable, enjoying the chaos and mayhem the two had caused amidst the photographers. Sanjay’s T shirt personified his mood of the moment — grouchy — and Manyata didn’t seem too pleased with the flashbulbs on this particular occasion.

Shahran and Iqra — welcome to the celebrity-obsessed times we all live in!

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2018 16:56 PM