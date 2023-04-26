Released in December 2022, VADH was a thrilling story that left the entire nation stunned. Ever since its release, this Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer film has been ruling the hearts of the masses. While the film has constantly garnered love from all across, it went on to trend at No. 1 with amazing reviews from the audience and the critics. Taking ahead of the spree, the film has now earned nominations at the 68th Filmfare Awards in 6 categories.

To be specific, VADH is nominated for Best Actor (Critics), Best Film (Critics), Best Debut Director, Best Story, and Best Screenplay at the 68th Filmfare Awards. Having been nominated in these categories, it’s well deserving for a film like VADH. Now it would interesting to see how the film will bring home the awards on its name. The film also received a rating of 7.1/10 on IMDb.

VADH is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. The film is presented by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and produced by J Studios and Next Level Productions. The film was released in cinemas on 9th December 2022!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.