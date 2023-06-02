The pieces of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s most ambitious dream project are fast falling into place. The director is all set to helm a magnum opus on the life of Devika Rani & Himanshu Rai. We now hear that Utkarshini Vashishtha is co-writing the film with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Fondly known as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blue-eyed writer Utkarshini Vashishtha, is best known for mega-canvas projects like Ram Leela & Gangubai Kathiawadi for which she is winning awards at all major award ceremonies.

A big studio has the official rights to the story and it is being planned on an elaborate scale. The project is currently in its scripting stage – Excited to embark on this journey with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Utkarshini Vashishtha had event taken to her social media, posted a photo with AIT and said, “Just love it when stars align and when we can make magic together. So excited about us director sahiba Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari”.