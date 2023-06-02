Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blue-eyed writer Utkarshini Vashishtha co-writes Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s magnum opus with her!
Fondly known as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blue-eyed writer Utkarshini Vashishtha, is best known for mega-canvas projects like Ram Leela & Gangubai Kathiawadi for which she is winning awards at all major award ceremonies
The pieces of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s most ambitious dream project are fast falling into place. The director is all set to helm a magnum opus on the life of Devika Rani & Himanshu Rai. We now hear that Utkarshini Vashishtha is co-writing the film with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
View this post on Instagram
Fondly known as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blue-eyed writer Utkarshini Vashishtha, is best known for mega-canvas projects like Ram Leela & Gangubai Kathiawadi for which she is winning awards at all major award ceremonies.
A big studio has the official rights to the story and it is being planned on an elaborate scale. The project is currently in its scripting stage – Excited to embark on this journey with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Utkarshini Vashishtha had event taken to her social media, posted a photo with AIT and said, “Just love it when stars align and when we can make magic together. So excited about us director sahiba Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari”.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.