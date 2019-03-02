Sanjay Leela Bhansali to launch Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan in upcoming home production

After months of speculation, it has been confirmed that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will launch Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan in his home production.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the news:

IT'S OFFICIAL... Sanjay Leela Bhansali to launch Meezaan in his forthcoming film... To be directed by Mangesh Hadawale. pic.twitter.com/K944Cz1hnY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2019

The film produced by Bhansali Productions and Mahaveer Jain, will be directed by Mangesh Hadawale.

Hadawale's debut film Tingya (2008, Marathi) received immense commercial and critical acclaim. Dekh Indian Circus, his second film was in Hindi and has received many national and international awards.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Prerna Singh, CEO, Bhansali Productions Pvt Ltd said, “When I saw Meezaan for the first time in the office, the immediate thought that crossed my mind was, such a versatile face. In this exciting phase of the industry, there couldn’t have been a better time but now to launch him. We have signed him for three films and continue our aim at BPPL to give the industry more talent.”

Meezaan will reportedly be launched alongside Bhansali's niece Sharmin Sehgal. Meezaan, who worked with Bhansali as an assistant director on Bajirao Mastani, has studied filmmaking from School of Visual Arts in New York.

Bhansali had earlier launched star kids Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in his 2007 film Saawariya. Both of them had also worked as assistant directors with him.

The film currently remains untitled.

