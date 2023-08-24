“I’m happy for everybody who has won, my film and other films, and everybody, who has won. Good cinema gets acknowledged and a pat on the back from the government, and nationally and from a respectful jury, it always brings you joy,” Bhansali told PTI.

“As far as cinema is celebrated from all over India, it is a wonderful moment for all of us. I’m too happy,” he added.

Bhatt shared the best actress award with Kriti Sanon, who won it for “Mimi”. “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, which had its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, was adapted from a chapter in Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

The magnum opus featured Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. The film’s star cast also included Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh.

At the National Film Awards, R Madhavan’s “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect” won the best feature film honour and Telugu superstar Allu Arjun won the best actor for “Pushpa”.