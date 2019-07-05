Sanjay Leela Bhansali on launching Sharmin Sehgal, Mezaan in Malaal: Idea that I 'made' them is nonsense

This week, Bollywood will be introduced to two fresh faces who are Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s protégés. The leading filmmaker, who is launching his niece Sharmin Segal and Meezaan, son of veteran actor Jaaved Jaaferi, in a love story Malaal, feels it is a difficult time for first-time actors. Bhansali adds that he does not like the idea of stating he made somebody, instead he feels if the artists have it in them, it gets easier in the industry.

While taking about the debutantes, Sehgal and Meezan, Bhansali tells Bombay Times, “I was proud to see Sharmin and Meezaan in Malaal. They are talented artistes. I can only groom a person who has something inherent and if he or she has an actor within. The audience has seen some splendid performances in my films, because the actors had it in them. The idea that I made somebody is all nonsense. Since Sharmin and Meezaan had it in them, Mangesh Hadawale (director of Malaal) could take them where he wanted to. Malaal is a difficult film for first-time actors,"

He further praises the actors and mentions that they have done a wonderful job in the film. However, as a mentor, Bhansali wants them to know that learning is relentless process."So, even if they get a lot of praise for Malaal, they should remember that there’s a long way to go and a lot to learn,” added Padmaavat director.

Malaal is about the love-hate relationship between the characters played by the two debutantes, who hail from contrasting backgrounds and fall in love as neighbours in a Mumbai chawl. The film is directed by National Award-winning director Mangesh Hadawale, and bankrolled by Bhansali and T-series.

