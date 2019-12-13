Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar to produce film on IAF's Balakot air strikes; Abhishek Kapoor will direct movie

Filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bhushan Kumar will collaborate on a film on the Balakot airstrike conducted by the Indian Air Force in February this year, the makers announced on Friday.

Billed as a "story that celebrates the accomplishments" of the IAF, the movie will be helmed by Rock On! director Abhishek Kapoor. He will be writing the script as well.

Check out the official statement here

Speaking about helming the project, Kapoor says, "To be entrusted with one of India’s bravest stories is an honor for me. I remember the emotions that ran through the entire country when the strike was carried out. I am determined to do justice to this story in my endeavour to bring it to the silver screen.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali describes the film as "a story of bravery, patriotism and love for the country. This film is my way of giving tribute to the heroes who have made India their priority. We endeavor that their story and bravery reaches to everyone in the right way.” Bhushan Kumar adds, “This will be one of our biggest projects for next year. It's extremely close to all of us at T-Series because of the sentiment it carries. I have always been a patriot and it gives me immense pleasure to present the story of bravado of our IAF officers. Wing Commander Abhinandan is a national hero and the Balakot Airstrike 2019 happens to be an event of immense pride for the entire nation. There are some stories in the history of India that need to be retold. This is one of them." The project will also be backed by Mahaveer Jain and Pragya Kapoor. It will be the second film on the 26 February airstrike against terror outfits in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after the Vivek Oberoi starrer Balakot - The True Story. The strike followed the 14 February terror attack targeting the CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in which 40 'jawans' were killed. (With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 13, 2019 16:44:16 IST