You are here:

Sanjay Kapoor, brother Anil click picture with Kapil Dev during India vs New Zealand cricket world cup semi-final

FP Staff

Jul 10, 2019 10:54:05 IST

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor witnessed the World Cup 2019 semi-final cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Old Trafford Ground in Manchester on 9 July. During the match, the Kapoor brothers got an opportunity to meet former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, who was also present to support the Indian cricket team.

Sanjay took to his social media handle and shared a picture of the trio.

Check out the post here


View this post on Instagram

With the legend Kapil Dev ,I can’t stop grinning #1983worldcup #captain #greatestallrounder #fanmoment

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on


View this post on Instagram

#bleedingblue 🇮🇳 🇮🇳

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on

In the picture, Anil can be seen sporting a light blue T-shirt with a checkered shirt to go on top of it. Sanjay, on the other hand, opted for a dapper blazer and a classic white shirt. However, the semi-final clash was called off due to the rains and is set to resume today from where it was left. Anil who was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, is gearing up for his upcoming film Malang, along with actors Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. He will also feature in Karan Johar's magnum opus period drama Takht. The multi-starrer project also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Anil's niece Janhvi Kapoor. Celebrities who are cheering for Team India back home include Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Vivek Oberoi, Preity Zinta and Arjun Rampal among others. Varun Dhawan's took to Instagram, and shared a picture of him and his Street Dancer 3D co-stars in the good ol' blue jersey.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Let’s go team 🇮🇳 #SD3 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2019 10:54:05 IST

tags: Anil Kapoor , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Kapil Dev , Sanjay Kapoor , Shareworthy

also see

83: Ranveer Singh unveils first look as Kapil Dev from Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama on 34th birthday

83: Ranveer Singh unveils first look as Kapil Dev from Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama on 34th birthday

Deepika Padukone shares a birthday cake as colourful as Ranveer Singh on his 34th birthday

Deepika Padukone shares a birthday cake as colourful as Ranveer Singh on his 34th birthday

Deepika Padukone wishes Ranveer Singh on 34th birthday with heartfelt note: 'May you forever and always be this way'

Deepika Padukone wishes Ranveer Singh on 34th birthday with heartfelt note: 'May you forever and always be this way'