Sanjay Kapoor, brother Anil click picture with Kapil Dev during India vs New Zealand cricket world cup semi-final

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor witnessed the World Cup 2019 semi-final cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Old Trafford Ground in Manchester on 9 July. During the match, the Kapoor brothers got an opportunity to meet former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, who was also present to support the Indian cricket team.

Sanjay took to his social media handle and shared a picture of the trio.

In the picture, Anil can be seen sporting a light blue T-shirt with a checkered shirt to go on top of it. Sanjay, on the other hand, opted for a dapper blazer and a classic white shirt. However, the semi-final clash was called off due to the rains and is set to resume today from where it was left. Anil who was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, is gearing up for his upcoming film Malang, along with actors Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. He will also feature in Karan Johar's magnum opus period drama Takht. The multi-starrer project also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Anil's niece Janhvi Kapoor. Celebrities who are cheering for Team India back home include Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Vivek Oberoi, Preity Zinta and Arjun Rampal among others. Varun Dhawan's took to Instagram, and shared a picture of him and his Street Dancer 3D co-stars in the good ol' blue jersey.

