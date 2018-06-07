Sanjay Dutt's niece to make her Bollywood debut opposite Krushna Abhishek in comedy film Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle

Govinda’s nephew Krushna Abhishek and Sanjay Dutt’s niece Nazia Hussain are set to share screen space in Vinod Tiwari’s upcoming film, Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, reports DNA.

With hit comedies like Haseena Maan Jayegi, Jodi no.1 and Ek Aur Ek Gyaarah, Dutt and Govinda had together established themselves as a very profitable on screen pair. The iconic duo would often be seen in films, conning wealthy people and resorting to preposterous schemes and hilarious oneliners.

Following his uncle’s footsteps, Krushna Abhishek has also earned himself a place in the comedy scene in India, being a regular feature on shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao and The Drama Company. He has also starred in big budget Bollywood films like Bol Bachchan and Entertainment.

Dutt’s niece Nazia is best known for her role in Telugu film Nee Jathaga Nenundali.

In the film Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, Krushna who plays the role of superstar Raj, is seen trying to woo his co-star Ragni, played by Nazia.

Director Vinod Tiwari has previously worked on films like Tabadala and Aaj Ka Dabang Damad. He has also acted in Aa Gale Lag Jaa. On the subject of casting the two actors, Tiwari told DNA, "The chemistry between Govinda and Sanjay Dutt was awesome and casting their nephew and niece in my film was co-incidental. But nonetheless, I hope their chemistry will recreate the similar impact as their uncles’ did.”

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 17:55 PM