Sanjay Dutt's friend Paresh Ghelani thanks actor after watching Sanju; shares emotional note on Instagram

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju has not only given Ranbir Kapoor's career a new lease of life but has also pushed talented actors like Vicky Kaushal to the forefront. Kaushal, who plays Kamli, the character inspired by Sanjay Dutt's real-life best friend Paresh Ghelani, has been garnering praise for his performance in the film.

Days after the film's release, Ghelani, who is known to be elusive otherwise, shared an emotional note about his friendship with Dutt on Instagram.

In his post, Ghelani thanks Sanjay Dutt for always being by his side and picking him up whenever he fell. "Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) is an ode to falling, rising, making mistakes and learning, flaws, imperfection — everything that defines the core of friendship. It is, more importantly, a relentless pursuit of life with all its shades. I know I share this sentiment with all friends and family close to him, he writes.

He also talks about Sanju, the film and his reaction to it which seems like a whirlwind of emotions. "After watching the film Sanju I was numb, numb with limitless emotions. I wanted to just hug him, hold on to him and cry. Cry endlessly to the years we had lost, to the years we stood by and witnessed this roller coaster called life and the irrevocable loss of loved ones... To the mistakes we cannot undo, to the strength we cannot find elsewhere but, in each other," states Ghelani.

Updated Date: Jul 08, 2018 17:35 PM