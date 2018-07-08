Sanjay Dutt's friend Paresh Ghelani thanks actor after watching Sanju; shares emotional note on Instagram
Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju has not only given Ranbir Kapoor's career a new lease of life but has also pushed talented actors like Vicky Kaushal to the forefront. Kaushal, who plays Kamli, the character inspired by Sanjay Dutt's real-life best friend Paresh Ghelani, has been garnering praise for his performance in the film.
Days after the film's release, Ghelani, who is known to be elusive otherwise, shared an emotional note about his friendship with Dutt on Instagram.
its been many years of staying away from the social media, i finally give-in to embrace it. as i begin, here to you my brother @duttsanjay. After watching the film 'Sanju' I was numb, numb with limitless emotions. I wanted to just hug him, hold on to him and cry. Cry endlessly to the years we had lost, to the years we stood by and witnessed this roller coaster called life and the irrevocable loss of loved ones.. To the mistakes we cannot undo, to the strength we cannot find elsewhere but, in each other. Now, the entire world shares our story, and the story of the man who's made me a part of his and he has thought me how to get up after every fall. It's hard to convey how many different emotions I'm feeling at this time. How many of us can truly say that we've got friends who not only stand by you through thick and thin, but are as much a brother, a mentor, and your live conscience? Sanju, you have been all that and more. There were moments I've relived from my own life - things I've forgotten, and things I'll never ever forget - on screen. Sanju is an ode to falling, rising, making mistakes and learning, flaws, imperfection - everything that defines the core of friendship. It is more importantly a relentless pursuit of life with all its shades. I know I share this sentiment with all friends and family close to him. Our friendship has been exhilarating, volatile, wild and rewarding.. Our journey has often been clouded in disbelief and doubt, wondering if we will make it till the end or will fall into the labyrinth of tragedy and controversy. But here we are united, unbreakable and ready for life. Sanju - Thank You for being a part of my life. Thank you for making me part of the Pride where we watch each others back; Thank you for always having the protective blanket over me; Thank you for the journey you've dragged me on lovingly and have taught me how to fight the adversity, however it may come. Look past the flaws, the women, the controversies, I love you, and now I can share it with everyone. You always have been, you are and you always will be the greatest friend, brother that anyone can ask for. Keep roarrrrring... tiger!! #sanju #friendship
In his post, Ghelani thanks Sanjay Dutt for always being by his side and picking him up whenever he fell. "Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) is an ode to falling, rising, making mistakes and learning, flaws, imperfection — everything that defines the core of friendship. It is, more importantly, a relentless pursuit of life with all its shades. I know I share this sentiment with all friends and family close to him, he writes.
He also talks about Sanju, the film and his reaction to it which seems like a whirlwind of emotions. "After watching the film Sanju I was numb, numb with limitless emotions. I wanted to just hug him, hold on to him and cry. Cry endlessly to the years we had lost, to the years we stood by and witnessed this roller coaster called life and the irrevocable loss of loved ones... To the mistakes we cannot undo, to the strength we cannot find elsewhere but, in each other," states Ghelani.
