Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala pens emotional tribute to boyfriend after his sudden demise

Trishala Dutt, daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, has shared an emotional post on the demise of her boyfriend. Trishala (31) was dating an Italian man, and the recent post revealed that her 33-year-old boyfriend passed away on 2 July.

Taking to her social media handle, she shared the news of his demise in a heartrending post that read, “My heart is broken. Thank You for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity."

Although not much is known about her deceased beau, Trishala often shared their photos online.

Trishala, who lives in New York with her grandparents, is Sanjay Dutt’s first child with his ex-wife Richa Sharma. Richa suffered from cancer and died almost 23 years ago. Sanjay Dutt keeps in touch with his daughter and makes regular trips to New York. Trishala has a degree in psychology and no plans of joining Bollywood.

On not living with her father, Trishala in an earlier interview had said, "'It's fine, I guess. I never lived with them to begin with (I did but I was so young I don't remember much) so I can't really answer how it feels living without them." When questioned how it feels to be Sanjay Dutt's daughter, Trishala replied, "Honestly, it feels normal. He's like any other father. When I'm with him, it feels like I'm with my dad. It doesn't feel any different than what you probably feel when you are with your father."

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2019 15:11:02 IST