Sanjay Dutt to play a casanova in Dream Girl 2 director Raaj Shaandilyaa's next?
The film will go on floors in 2024 and will be shot over 30-40 days
Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt is currently among the biggest stars in the entertainment industry. After delivering a pan-India blockbuster in the form of KGF 2, he has two biggies under his belt including KD, Double Ismart and Welcome to the Jungle (Welcome 3).
Now, the actor has come on board for writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa’s untitled comedy flick, where he will portray the character of a casanova. The film will feature Aparshakti Khurana in a key role along with talented comic artists.
“Sanjay Dutt plays the role of a Casanova, who is also an extramarital affair specialist. It’s a quirky and twisted comedy on the lines of No Entry. The protagonist will be joined by some actors from the younger generation, who will play the role of Sanjay Dutt’s protégé,” says PinkVilla report.
Related Articles
“Aparshakti has come on board to play a key role in this film. Like always, his character will have a lot of comic undertones and will share an interesting dynamic with Sanjay Dutt in the journey,” the source added.
View this post on Instagram
The film will go on floors in 2024 and will be shot over 30-40 days. “It’s Sanjay Dutt in a pure comedy after a while. He is also excited to explore the slapstick zone again,” the source concluded.
For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in Hera Pheri 3. In a recent press conference, Sanjay Dutt talked about his eagerness to work on Hera Pheri 3. “Yes, I am doing the film. It will be exciting to shoot with the whole cast and crew. It’s a great franchise, and I’m so happy to be a part of it. Firoz aur mera rishta bhi bahut purana hai (Firoz Nadiadwala and I have an old bond) and it’s great to be together with Akshay, Suniel anna, and Paresh,” Dutt said.
also read
Gadar 2: Fans arrive on tractors to watch Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer - watch video
Released on 11 August, the movie amassed an impressive collection on its first 2 days at the box office with Rs 83.18 crores in India net.
Asha Bhosle on Lata Mangeshkar: 'Both of us had a similar voice, decided never to copy her'
The legendary singer added, "Had I been singing in her style, nobody would have hired me."
Superstar Rajinikanth's return to the big screen with 'Jailer' celebrated by fans across the nation
When Rajinikanth appeared on screen, the theater stopped the movie for a minute as fans danced and cheered, rejoicing in his return after a period of two years