Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt is currently among the biggest stars in the entertainment industry. After delivering a pan-India blockbuster in the form of KGF 2, he has two biggies under his belt including KD, Double Ismart and Welcome to the Jungle (Welcome 3).

Now, the actor has come on board for writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa’s untitled comedy flick, where he will portray the character of a casanova. The film will feature Aparshakti Khurana in a key role along with talented comic artists.

“Sanjay Dutt plays the role of a Casanova, who is also an extramarital affair specialist. It’s a quirky and twisted comedy on the lines of No Entry. The protagonist will be joined by some actors from the younger generation, who will play the role of Sanjay Dutt’s protégé,” says PinkVilla report.

“Aparshakti has come on board to play a key role in this film. Like always, his character will have a lot of comic undertones and will share an interesting dynamic with Sanjay Dutt in the journey,” the source added.

The film will go on floors in 2024 and will be shot over 30-40 days. “It’s Sanjay Dutt in a pure comedy after a while. He is also excited to explore the slapstick zone again,” the source concluded.

For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in Hera Pheri 3. In a recent press conference, Sanjay Dutt talked about his eagerness to work on Hera Pheri 3. “Yes, I am doing the film. It will be exciting to shoot with the whole cast and crew. It’s a great franchise, and I’m so happy to be a part of it. Firoz aur mera rishta bhi bahut purana hai (Firoz Nadiadwala and I have an old bond) and it’s great to be together with Akshay, Suniel anna, and Paresh,” Dutt said.