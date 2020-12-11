Sanjay Dutt to feature in Ashutosh Gowariker, Bhushan Kumar's sports drama Toolsidas Junior

The first look poster of Ashutosh Gowarikar and Bhushan Kumar's Toolsidas Junior indicates the film revolves around snooker.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is all set to collaborate with Bhushan Kumar for a sports film titled Toolsidas Junior. This time the director will double up as the producer and bankroll the film under his Ashutosh Gowariker Productions (AGPPL) banner.

Earlier today, he shared the first look of the poster for the production, stating that the movie will have Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor and Varun Buddhadev in the lead roles.

The filmmaker pointed out how his music collaborator has turned into a joint movie producer for Toolsidas Junior. This is because Gowariker and Kumar have previously partnered to create the music for films like Swades.

Check it out here

The poster reveals that a child will be at the forefront of the movie, a role likely to be played by Varun Buddhadev (of the TV show Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai-fame).

Judging by the picture of a billiard and pool table in the poster, the film is likely to revolve around the game of snooker. Gowariker also hinted the same with the use of the words “cue sticks” in his announcement tweet.