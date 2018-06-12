Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra to reportedly star in Prakash Jha's upcoming heist movie

Director Prakash Jha is ready to start work on his next project — one that will signal a shift from his preferred genre of political dramas based on social issues. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Jha is planning a two-hero heist movie, and is looking to cast actors Sanjay Dutt and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles.

The Deccan Chronicle report also states that Jha has approached Dutt and Malhotra for the project, and that both actors have assented to being on board. Dutt and Malhotra are likely to start shooting for the movie by the end of the year. However, the film's leading ladies are yet to be finalised.

Sanjay Dutt, who was released from Yerwada prison in February 2016, currently has seven Bollywood films on the anvil: Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Kalank, Shamshera, Housefull 4, Torbaaz, Prasathanam, and Panipat. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, will be seen in the Vikram Batra biopic, and in Shotgun Shaadi.

Prkash Jha is known for directing critically acclaimed movies like Gangaajal (2003), Apaharan (2005), Raajneeti (2010), Aarakshan (2011), Chakravyuh (2012), and Satyagraha (2013).

