Sanjay Dutt says he is honoured after receiving golden visa for UAE
Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday said he has received a golden visa for the UAE.
The 61-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the news.
"Honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE in the presence of Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of @GDRFADUBAI. Thanking him along with the @uaegov for the honour. Also grateful to Mr. Hamad Obaidalla, COO of @flydubai for his support," Dutt wrote alongside his photographs with the UAE authorities.
Last year, the actor and his producer-wife Maanayata travelled to Dubai to be with their kids - twins Shahraan and Iqra (10).
According to Khaleej Times, the UAE government had in 2019 implemented a new system for long-term residence visas, enabling foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor. These golden visas are issued for five or 10 years and will be renewed automatically.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
