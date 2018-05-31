Sanjay Dutt reportedly flooded with calls and messages after trailer launch of Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju

It is well known that Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Sanju is being eagerly awaited both by the film industry as well as his fans. When the trailer of the film released on 30 May, it was no surprise that the video went viral.

Currently, Sanju trailer has more than 11 million hits on YouTube, making it the top trend on the video platform. People have been raving about Ranbir Kapoor's looks and performance in the film. He has, much like a chameleon, transformed himself into Sanjay Dutt — in appearance and in spirit.

Along with Kapoor and his performance, the tumultuous life of Sanjay Dutt and various controversies associated to the actor seems to have caught the serious attention of viewers. Through Sanju, they will be peeping into the scandalous life of one of Bollywood's most controversial actor — starting from his film stardom, drug addiction, underworld liaisons and his alleged involvement in the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

According to a report by DNA, Dutt has been inundated with calls and messages from friends, family and members of the film industry.

Directed and written (along with Abhijat Joshi) by Hirani, the film also stars Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis, Vicky Kaushal as Sanju's best friend, Sonam Kapoor as one of Sanju's many girlfriends and Dia Mirza as Manyata Dutt amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, Sanju is slated for a 29 June release.

