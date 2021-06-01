Sanjay Dutt shared a series of old family pictures on Instagram to mark the birth anniversary of his mother Nargis, who is best known for films like Awaara and Mother India.

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday paid tributes to his mother and legendary actor Nargis Dutt on her 92nd birth anniversary.

The actor shared a series of old family pictures on Instagram to mark the special day.

Nargis, whose real name was Fatima Rashid, is regarded as one of the most celebrated actors of Indian cinema and has films such as Andaaz, Barsaat, Awaara, and Academy Award-nominated Mother India to her credit in a career spanning three decades.

She won the National Award for best actress for Raat Aur Din (1967).

She married her Mother India co-star Sunil Dutt in 1958. Together they had three children: Sanjay, politician Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt.

Nargis died of pancreatic cancer on 3 May, 1981, three days before Sanjay Dutt's debut film Rocky hit the theatres.