Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis on her 92nd birth anniversary: ‘There's nobody else like you’
Sanjay Dutt shared a series of old family pictures on Instagram to mark the birth anniversary of his mother Nargis, who is best known for films like Awaara and Mother India.
Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday paid tributes to his mother and legendary actor Nargis Dutt on her 92nd birth anniversary.
The actor shared a series of old family pictures on Instagram to mark the special day.
Nargis, whose real name was Fatima Rashid, is regarded as one of the most celebrated actors of Indian cinema and has films such as Andaaz, Barsaat, Awaara, and Academy Award-nominated Mother India to her credit in a career spanning three decades.
She won the National Award for best actress for Raat Aur Din (1967).
She married her Mother India co-star Sunil Dutt in 1958. Together they had three children: Sanjay, politician Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt.
Nargis died of pancreatic cancer on 3 May, 1981, three days before Sanjay Dutt's debut film Rocky hit the theatres.
also read
Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard arrested in Karnataka on charges of cheating a woman
Kumar Hegde allegedly entered into a relationship with the woman after promising to marry her and later fled to his native in Karnataka, said a police officer.
Internet and Mobile Association of India sets up grievance council to ensure OTT guideline compliance
The industry body said 10 digital publishers, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Lionsgate Play, have confirmed that they will be members of the Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council.
Usher says he's ready to release sequel of 2004 Confessions album later this year
Usher doesn't have a definitive release date but expects to release the follow-up album after he begins his Las Vegas residency, which kicks off in July.