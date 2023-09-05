Filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s iconic cult-classic Khalnayak has been re-released today in 100 screens of Mukta Arts to celebrate 30 years of release. A premiere night was held in the city, which was attended by Subhash Ghai, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Alka Yagnik, and Ila Arun.

During the event, Sanjay Dutt recalled how the filmmaker made him wear ghagra choli in the movie for the male version of the popular song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai. “Main set pe aaya toh vohi bandook pehni thi. Toh Subhash ji ne bola isko ghagra choli pehnao. Main shock main tha, maine bola ‘Sir aap kya kar rahe ho?’ Unhone bola ‘Nahi tu pehen ke aa.’ Maine bola ‘Ghagra choli kyu pehen ke aaun?’ Unhone bola ‘Kyuki tu choli ke peeche rahega. (I came to the set and Subhash said, ‘Make him wear the blouse and skirt. I was shocked. I asked, ‘Sir, what are you doing?’ He told me to go wear it. I asked, ‘Why should I wear the skirt and blouse?’ He said, ‘You will be under the blouse’),” said Dutt.

While the film completes 3 decades of release tomorrow, Sanjay shared a clip on Instagram, which was comprised of iconic scenes from Khalnayak in June and wrote, “I want to congratulate Subhashji one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie dada for being the perfect Ram and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak, I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film, and cherish every moment of it. 30 years and yet it looks like a film made yesterday, thank you Subhashji and Mukta Arts from making this film and me being a part of it, thank you once again. And thank you to all the fans whose love has made Khalnayak a classic. #30YearsOfKhalnayak @subhashghai1 @apnabhidu @madhuridixitnene”