Sanjay Dutt on sexual harassment claims against Rajkumar Hirani: 'If you have any allegations, file an FIR'

Sanjay Dutt, who has starred in Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai film series, was recently asked to comment on the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the filmmaker.

The actor, in an interview to noted film critic Rajeev Masand, said, "I don't believe in those allegations, first of all. I have worked with him in so many films over the years and I don't know why that lady is putting these allegations because that doesn't make any sense to anyone of us. If you have any allegation to make, file an FIR or do something like that."

Hirani is the one of the latest names to be called out for sexual harassment, with a woman alleging that he sexually abused her more than once between March and September 2018 while working on Sanju, reports HuffPost India. However, Hirani denied all charges in a statement, terming the accusations as "a false, malicious and mischievous story being spread with the sole intention of destroying my reputation."

After the allegations came to light, a number of Hirani's collaborators, including Arshad Warsi, Dia Mirza and Sharman Joshi, have voiced their opinions on the same. Mirza said that she was "deeply distressed by this news", Joshi described the 3 Idiots director as "a man of immense integrity, character, honour, compassion and truthfulness". Others like Kartik Aaryan have chosen to maintain a 'no comment' stance.

