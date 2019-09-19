Sanjay Dutt confirms Khalnayak in pipeline, says he has approached Tiger Shroff to play second lead

Sanjay Dutt, who was in Dubai to promote his upcoming political drama Prassthanam, says his production house has plans to make a sequel to his 1993 film Khalnayak.

Directed by Subhash Ghai, the thriller starred Sanjay as a criminal Ballu, while Jackie Shroff played a police officer Ram, alongside Madhuri Dixit as his love interest and fellow cop Ganga.

Sanjay tells Gulf News his production house is currently in talks with Jackie's son Tiger to star in the sequel.

"I can’t speak for others but we are definitely looking at making a sequel to Khalnayak under the Sanjay S Dutt production house. We are still in the talking phase, and have approached Tiger Shroff to star in the film," says Sanjay.

The Munna Bhai actor reveals he will reprise his role as Ballu. Gulf News writes while the plot details of the sequel are yet to be revealed, the film may follow Ballu's release from prison, and his meeting with Ram and Ganga's son, played by Tiger.

Khalnayak also starred Anupam Kher, Ramya, and Neena Gupta in supporting roles. According to IMDb, the film won Madhuri and Sanjay a Filmfare Award each for Best Actress and Best Actor respectively. Khalnayak gained even more attention because Sanjay was arrested the same year in the Mumbai serial blasts case.

Sanjay's Prassthanam is a Hindi remake of the 2010 Telugu cult classic of the same name. It is slated to hit cinemas on 20 September, and will have a box office clash with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman-starrer The Zoya Factor and Karan Deol's debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass.

Tiger was last seen in Student of the Year 2, alongside Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. His upcoming films include Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor, and War with Hrithik Roshan.

