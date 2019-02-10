You are here:

Sanjay Dutt approached to play antagonist in KGF Chapter 2, confirms lead actor Yash

FP Staff

Feb 10, 2019 15:47:52 IST

Actor Yash's KGF Chapter 1 was a groundbreaking film for the Kannada film industry.  Following its widespread success, a sequel was soon announced. Latest  reports suggest that Bollywood actor Sanjay has been roped in to play the antagonist in KGF Chapter 2.  Kannada star Yash confirmed the news that the makers of the film have approached Dutt with the role.

In a recent interview to The Asian Age, Yash said that Dutt was offered a role in Chapter 1 but couldn't come on board. He said, “We had offered him Chapter 1, which he did not accept perhaps for reasons of date availability. But yes, we have offered him Chapter 2 of KGF.”

Yash in a still from KGF: Chapter One. Image via Twitter/@Siddhar34257480

If Sanjay Dutt accepts the offer, the film will mark his entry into the south Indian film industry. Yash, a well-known face in the Kannada film industry, has achieved extensive fame due to the success of the film. KGF  Chapter 1 was released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam simultaneously.

The film traces the rags to riches journey of Rocky (Yash) and his quest for power in the Kolar Gold Fields of Karnataka. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie collected over Rs 200 crore, despite facing the clash with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Bollywood film Zero.

 

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2019 15:53:04 IST

