Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia may team up for sequel of Pooja Bhatt's 1991 film Sadak

While it was previously reported that Sadak 2 had been locked for release on 15 November, 2019, it is now being stated that Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur will be a part of the sequel to Pooja Bhatt's 1991 hit film.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the trio was spotted on Tuesday, 18 September, in Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt’s Mumbai office, in colour-coordinated all-black attire, suggesting that they had come aboard on the project.

A source close to the development informed the publication that the discussion that was held between the actors and the makers mostly revolved around the script and prep, which is slated to begin shortly. An official announcement about the project is expected on 20 September, on the occasion of Mahesh Bhatt’s 70th birthday, added the source.

Last year, Pooja had spoken about the new film, and said: "We are making Sadak 2 in which we are showing Sanjay Dutt in his true and present time (Sanjay Dutt has been a victim of substance abuse), so we are dealing with issue of depression in that film but we are making a commercial film.

Sadak saw Sanjay play the character of a young man in love with a sex worker— essayed by Pooja — and fights against all odds to be with her.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018 09:54 AM