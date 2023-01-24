Be it Sanjana’s acting skills or her Humanitarian Work, Sanghi has always been at the forefront leaving a strong impact on her fans.

Her journey from Rockstar to Rashtra Kavach OM has inspired many youths.

Being highly academic herself, Sanjana has been on the front line in devoting her time to spread out efforts in education alleviation. Here are some of her contributions to today’s youth.

She shared a post on Instagram and wrote- “Covid-19 put 10 million children at the risk of dropping out of school in India. In my journey thus far as an Education Advocate, nothing has been more heartbreaking & worrying for me to see. Distance learning was our only solution, and not a feasible one in many pockets with access to resources being extremely limited.”

She added, “It could have meant our gifted & brave children being pulled into child labour, early domesticity, and many other hazardous futures. The easing out of the pandemic makes being back on field, and excursion visits possible for me again. They make me feel alive. Working on what our children need from behind a Zoom screen just doesn’t feel the same. Over the next 6 months, we aim to bring back the largest number of students into school to ensure #LearningContinuity To ensure they get to pursue their dreams and be the best versions of themselves.”

Sanjana Sanghi recently partnered with Co: Lab, the largest youth movement in Asia and the Pacific. Sanghi is partnering with UNDP India to promote Youth-led social innovation and entrepreneurship through Youth Co: Lab. The actress will actively encourage young people to participate in activities of Youth Co: Lab India 2022-23 and also support other UNDP youth innovation initiatives, such as the social entrepreneurship boot camp on SDG/ for budding innovators, in partnership with Makers Asylum, UNESCO, and Better India.

Sanjana Sanghi is truly setting a rightful example for today’s youth with all her humanitarian work.

