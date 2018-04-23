New Veere di Wedding poster unveiled; Student of the Year 2 shoot begins in Mussoorie: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

New Veere di Wedding poster unveiled

Meet the crazy Veeres in 2 days... First look poster of #VeereDiWedding... Shashanka Ghosh directs... 1 June 2018 release... #2DaysToVDWTrailer pic.twitter.com/zW9CctUUeQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 23, 2018

A new poster of Veere Di Wedding featuring its four stars — Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talasania — was released on Monday. The four best friends are seemingly having a sleepover before the big day and what is interesting to note is the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi poster in the background.

Sanjay Dutt biopic teaser and title to be announced on Tuesday

#BreakingNews: #DuttBiopic teaser, to be launched on 24 April 2018, will be aired across 80+ TV channels over a period of 2 days... The 85-second teaser will play on Hindi, English and regional channels along with showcasing on channels telecasting IPL cricket matches. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 23, 2018

The teaser and title of Rajkumar Hirani's much-anticipated Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor as the troubled star, will be unveiled on Tuesday. Taran Adarsh announced the news in a tweet.

Student of the Year 2 begins shooting in Mussoorie

Mussoorie mornings ☀️ #SOTY2 A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria__) on Apr 22, 2018 at 9:39am PDT

After wrapping up shooting at Dehradun, Student Of The Year 2 stars Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria are filming in Mussoorie. The three actors share their photos at the picturesque hill station.

Sania Mirza sparks pregnancy speculation

Sania Mirza shared an image of a family wardrobe with a special space for baby Mirza-Malik, sparking off rumours that she may be pregnant. The Indian tennis star had said, earlier this month, that she and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik wanted a daughter but whenever they decide to start a family, Sania Mirza would want her child's surname to be 'Mirza Malik'

"Paisa Yeh Paisa" recreated for Total Dhamaal

Indra Kumar recreates the iconic song from #Karz - #PaisaYehPaisa - for #TotalDhamaal... The song features Jaaved Jaaferi, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn, Indra Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra and Pitobash. pic.twitter.com/wpwqqNY6W8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 23, 2018

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are back together on screen after nearly two decades for Total Dhamaal. Director Indra Kumar has recreated the number Paisa yeh paisa from the 1980 film Karz for his upcoming film. Kumar on Monday took to Twitter to thank director Subhash Ghai, who had helmed Karz for giving them the track and shared a photograph from the set. Actor Ajay Devgn, who is featuring in the film and also co-producing it,and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the photograph too.

Ranveer Singh thanks Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy

Bae & I ❤️ made for each other I love you #ZoyaAkhtar thank you for this unique and unforgettable experience #gullyboy pic.twitter.com/FDnhb0qTUt — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 22, 2018

Ranveer Singh, who has just wrapped up shooting for Gully Boy, has thanked the film's director for the unique experience. Ranveer on Sunday night shared a photograph of himself along with Zoya and called her his "bae". The movie also stars actress Alia Bhatt. This will be the first time Ranveer and Alia will be seen working together. The story of Gully Boy revolves around street rappers from Mumbai. The movie is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. It will release on Valentines Day 2019.

Pooja Bhatt takes down her troll

A ‘recovering’ alcoholic & proud of it!In a country where people don’t even acknowledge they have a drinking problem,let alone discuss it I am grateful to stand away from the crowd that considers holding your frailties to light shameful. #485dayssober pic.twitter.com/xDDFW0rD2j — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 22, 2018

In the wake of Kathua rape case, Amitabh Bachchan said he felt “disgusted” even talking about it. So, many including actor-director Pooja Bhatt, called him out reminding him of his own film, Pink, where he played a lawyer who champions a woman’s right to consent. But her comment was met with fury and vitriol on social media as you expect from the more crass keyboard warriors, with one in particular bringing up her battle with alcoholism calling her a "known alcoholic." Pooja, who quit drinking in December 2016, was quick to retort saying she was "recovering" alcoholic. She is working on a book about her battle with alcohol. It will come out early next year.

Jr. NTR praises Bharat Ane Nenu

Blending social responsibility with commercial elements is not an easy job. Kudos to @sivakoratala for balancing both aspects beautifully. And congratulations to @urstrulyMahesh for delivering a flawless performance. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 22, 2018

Congratulations to the entire team of #BharathAneNenu for making an honest and remarkable film — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 22, 2018

Tollywood star Jr. NTR is the latest celebrity to join the Bharat Ane Nenu bandwagon. NT Rama Rao Jr. took to Twitter to give a glowing review of Koratala Siva's direction and Mahesh Babu’s performance.

Eminem celebrates 10 years of sobriety

Celebrated my 10 years yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Xmm9MOIEam — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 22, 2018

Rapper Eminem has been sober for a decade. He celebrated it by proudly flaunting a coin that he received for achieving the milestone. The 45-year-old rapper shared a photograph of the coin on Twitter on Saturday. The coin, which is given to Alcoholics Anonymous members when they have hit a milestone in their journey, featured a Roman numeral X on it along with the words "service", "unity" and "recovery".

Elli AvrRam meets Akon

When you hear them calling out AKON let them keep on calling....If I only knew back then when I used to sing this song with my friend that one day I’ll meet @Akon ✨ #lifeisfullofsurprises pic.twitter.com/71ka0uJdV0 — Elli AvrRam (@ElliAvrRam) April 23, 2018

Actress Elli AvrRam met internationally renowned singer Akon and says life is full of surprises. Elli on Monday tweeted a photograph of herself with Akon, who has sung numbers like "Smack that", "Lonely", "I wanna love you", "Sorry, blame it on me" and "Right now". In the photograph, Elli is sporting a playsuit while Akon is seen wearing a powder blue track suit.

