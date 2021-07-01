Sandra Oh also serves as executive producer on The Chair, in which she plays the head of a small university's English department.

The Chair, an upcoming drama comedy series starring Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh, will start streaming on Netflix from 20 August.

The streaming platform unveiled the premiere date and a brief teaser for the half-hour series on Wednesday, reported Deadline.

Here is the clip

Sandra Oh is The Chair. Premieres August 20 pic.twitter.com/wV49OMwvRa — Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2021

The Chair follows Ji-Yoon Kim (Oh), the Chair of the English department at a small university.

Actor Amanda Peet, known for films like The Whole Nine Yards and A Lot Like Love, serves as creator on the show alongside her husband David Benioff and his work partner DB Weiss of Game of Thrones fame.

Peet has also penned and executive produced the six-episode series. Annie Julia-Wyman has co-written the pilot.

The Chair also features Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Nana Mensah, Bob Balaban, David Morse and Everly Carganilla. Ji Yong Lee, Mallor Low, Marcia Debonis, Ron Crawford, Ella Rubin and Bob Stephenson round out the cast.

Oh also serves as executive producer on the show along with Benioff, Weiss, and Bernie Caulfield.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)