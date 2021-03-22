Sandra Oh calls for an end to anti-Asian violence at Pittsburgh rally: 'I belong here'
'For many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear,' Sandra Oh said during the Stop Asian Hate march held in Pittsburgh.
Sandra Oh made a surprise appearance and gave an impassioned speech at a Stop Asian Hate march, held in Pittsburgh on Saturday (20 March).
In a video shared on CBSN Pittsburgh, Oh is seen speaking to a crowd of masked people and saying she’s “proud to be Asian.” The Killing Eve actress declared her support for Asian Americans during a time when violence against the community has been rising.
"Pittsburgh, I am so happy and proud to be here with you and thank you to all the organizers for organizing this just to give us an opportunity to be together and to stand together and to feel each other," Oh told the crowd. "For many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I really am so grateful for everyone willing to listen."
She added, “I know many of us in our community are very scared, and I understand that. And one way to get through our fear is to reach out to our communities. I will challenge everyone here, if you see something will you help me?”
Oh then led a group chant of “I am proud to be Asian.”
Her speech comes days after the shoot-out in Atlanta, resulting in the deaths of eight people, six of whom were of Asian descent. According to a national report by Stop AAPI Hate, 3,795 racially motivated attacks against Asian Americans have taken place from 19 March, 2020 to 28 February.
Meanwhile, many Asian American stars have spoken out against the rise of violence in the aftermath of the Atlanta shooting, including Olivia Munn, Daniel Dae Kim, Lulu Wang, Mindy Kaling and Jamie Chung.
Watch the video here
