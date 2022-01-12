Sandra Bullock praised Netflix for hiring actors her age and 'bringing people together' with foreign hits like Squid Game

Sandra Bullock has praised Netflix for employing actors like her, adding that if it was not for the streaming giant, she “would have been out in the cow pasture.”

The 57-year-old actor made these comments in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter recently. The Blind Side star closed out 2021 with another hit film, The Unforgivable, which was released on the streaming giant last month.

The film, which also stars Viola Davis, Vincent D’Onofrio and Jon Bernthal in pivotal roles, is currently one of the top ten most watched dramas in Netflix’s history.

This is the second Netflix project that Bullock has worked on, following her 2018 apocalyptic thriller Bird Box. The film still remains the second most-watched film in Netflix's history. The film had occupied the top spot till last year, when it was pushed out Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson's Red Notice.

In an interview to The Hollywood Reporter, Bullock said that Netflix was good to filmmakers and artists, asserting that “If it wasn’t for Netflix, a lot of people wouldn’t be working," and many stories would remain untold. She also gave her own example later on in the interview, mentioning that credit goes to the streaming services for her film career these days. “Who would think that me, as a woman, would still be working at this point? The Two Weeks Notice star commented, stating that she "would have been out in the cow pasture."

Bullock has also applauded Netflix for bringing shows such as Squid Game to global audiences, adding that such a thing would not have been imaginable a decade ago. According to Bullock, the stories from other countries and nationalities are reaching bigger audiences due to streaming services, making people more united in a sense.

On the work front, Bullock is set to star in The Lost City, alongside Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe. The adventure-romance film is set to hit cinemas on 25 March.