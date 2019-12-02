Sandeep Vanga Reddy called out by Sona Mohapatra, Vikramaditya Motwane for comment on Hyderabad rape case

Many Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Richa Chadha, and Farhan Akhtar, had spoken against the alleged rape and murder of a veterinary doctor on 28 November in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. The burnt body of the doctor was discovered late Thursday night. Following a preliminary probe, the police suspected the slain vet was sexually assaulted too.

Condemning the incident, Sandeep Vanga Reddy, the director of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh, had also shared a tweet. Reddy wrote, "Fear is the only factor which can change things radically in a society and fear should be the new rule (sic)." He requested the police force to make an example of the perpetrators.

Singer-songwriter Sona Mohapatra and director Vikramaditya Motwane criticised Reddy for his tweet. Referring to Reddy's film, which was widely criticised for its unabashed celebration of toxic masculinity, Motwane asked whether instilling fear was really the solution.

In an interview with Film Companion, Reddy had defended his film, saying that it portrayed an "intense romance". He had also justified the violence shown in the film was a form of love.

Here is Motwane's tweet

Will that FEAR stop them from slapping her? https://t.co/dgOIHyTWlU — Vikramaditya Motwane (@VikramMotwane) December 1, 2019

Mohapatra noted it is also filmmakers like Reddy who should be held responsible for what they portray onscreen. "Maybe use your ‘virtue signalling’ in your work?" she said.

Here is Mohapatra's tweet

Would also help if you did your job better.Stop making films where you glorify sexist behaviour, misogyny & violence against women. Films like #KabirSingh aka #ArjunReddy where you ride on male toxicity for commercial gain. Maybe use your ‘virtue signalling’ in your work? https://t.co/WIkF0mQlRG — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 1, 2019

At the recent Film Companion's Actors Adda, Parvathy had called out the blatant misogyny in Reddy's films, saying they had "the visual grammar of glorification" of misogyny and a patriarchal mindset. Following her remarks in the video, Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand had taken to Twitter to defend the film's narrative.

He asserted that the protagonist was flawed owing to his anger issues. He also questioned why it was wrong in glorifying love, adding Arjun Reddy never showed any type of harassment, abuse or predatory behaviour. He added that only a person with "weak/no moral values" would get swayed by a film.

According to several media reports, the four accused in the brutal gang-rape and murder of the woman veterinarian have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. As per a report in The News Minute, the Mandal Executive Magistrate passed the order at Shadnagar Police Station as the accused could not be produced at a fast-track court in Mahabubnagar. The magistrate was brought to the police station through the back door. The accused, Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jollu Shiva, and Jollu Naveen, are likely to be shifted to Mahabubnagar jail.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2019 09:09:51 IST