Sandeep Unnithan's book Black Tornado: The Three Sieges Of Mumbai 26/11 to be adapted into web-series

Journalist Sandeep Unnithan's 2014 book on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, titled Black Tornado: The Three Sieges Of Mumbai 26/11 is set to get a screen adaptation. Producer Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe Pictures plans to make a web series based on the devastating attacks.

Abhimanyu confirmed the news and described how their show will be different from the numerous adaptions. "We have seen stories either from the terrorists' point of view or the hostages. Our show will focus on the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos' Operation Black Tornado which neutralised the terrorists and brought the horrendous attack to a halt," the producer told Mid-Day. He added that the cast has not been decided yet, but said that that the show would have more characters than there were in the book.

Joshua Caldwell, the screenwriter-director known for CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, has been nabbed for the upcoming project, where he will serve as the screenwriter. It is expected to launch later in 2019, reports India Today.

The 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai have been the subject of several films in the past, including most recently Hotel Mumbai. Starring Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Anupam Kher, the film was released in Australia on 14 March and in the United States on 22 March this year.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 14:21:27 IST

