San Diego Comic-Con teases an at-home edition following coronavirus outbreak cancellation

San Diego Comic-Con has announced that it will be presenting an at-home version of its annual event this year.

The convention's official Twitter handle shared the news.

"Coming soon Free parking, comfy chairs, personalised snacks, no lines, pets welcome, badges for all, and a front-row seat to Comic-Con at Home", the tweet read.

Then news comes less than a month after it was revealed that, for the first time in the event's history, Comic-Con would be cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event was scheduled to happen from 23 to 26 July.

The convention center is also currently being used as a temporary homeless shelter as a measure to help curb the spread of the virus.

In March, Comic-Con organizers postponed its smaller Anaheim, Calif.-based event WonderCon which had been set to take place in mid-April. A version of the event took place online instead.

No dates for the online at-home event have been announced yet.

Updated Date: May 10, 2020 12:40:10 IST