Samuel L Jackson to reportedly play Nick Fury in new Marvel Studios-produced show for Disney+
In 2019, Samuel L Jackson appeared as Nick Fury in two films — Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far from Home.
Hollywood veteran Samuel L Jackson will be reprising his fan-favourite Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character Nick Fury in an upcoming series at Disney Plus.
According to Variety, the series is currently in development and will be produced by Marvel Studios.
Kyle Bradstreet, best known for his work on critically-acclaimed show Mr Robot, is attached to write and executive produce the series.
However, Jackson, Bradstreet and Disney's representatives are yet to comment on this development.
In MCU, Jackson first played the role of Fury, the head of clandestine government agency S.H.I.E.L.D, in the post-credits scene of Iron Man in 2008.
He has since featured in multiple MCU movies like Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
In 2019, the actor appeared as Fury in two films — Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far from Home.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
