Samuel L Jackson receives flak for perceived homophobic birthday tweet for Donald Trump

FP Staff

Jun,17 2018 17:08:13 IST

Samuel L Jackson has been receiving flak for what is being seen as an anti-gay tweet by the legendary actor.

The Pulp Fiction actor tweeted a happy birthday message to President Donald Trump on Friday (15 June). In the tweet he wrote, "Must have been a party at The White House, Mitch, Paul, Rudy & others were spotted wearing knee pads & carrying these lined up outside. Happy Birthday". With the tweet was attached a picture of something called After Dick Mints with the tagline 'Going Down?'.

Following this, Samuel L Jackson received a barrage messages and tweets condemning his tweet. Some didn't get the humor in it, and others called it outright homophobic.

Samuel L Jackson is yet to react to the controversy.

Jun 17, 2018

Tony Awards 2018: Robert De Niro gets standing ovation for expletive-laced anti-Trump speech

Donald Trump responds to Robert De Niro's Tony Awards outburst, calls actor 'a very low IQ individual'

Hacksaw Ridge star Vince Vaughn arrested in California on suspicion of drunken driving

