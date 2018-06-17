Samuel L Jackson receives flak for perceived homophobic birthday tweet for Donald Trump

Samuel L Jackson has been receiving flak for what is being seen as an anti-gay tweet by the legendary actor.

The Pulp Fiction actor tweeted a happy birthday message to President Donald Trump on Friday (15 June). In the tweet he wrote, "Must have been a party at The White House, Mitch, Paul, Rudy & others were spotted wearing knee pads & carrying these lined up outside. Happy Birthday". With the tweet was attached a picture of something called After Dick Mints with the tagline 'Going Down?'.

Must have been a party at The White House, Mitch, Paul, Rudy & others were spotted wearing knee pads & carrying these lined up outside. Happy Birthdaypic.twitter.com/VzTokZoUjg — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) June 15, 2018

Following this, Samuel L Jackson received a barrage messages and tweets condemning his tweet. Some didn't get the humor in it, and others called it outright homophobic.

Its amazing how so many of the liberals support this obviously anti gay tweet, but as soon as someone brings up how Samuel is being antigay, his supports jump down their throat. Typical liberal logic. — Stephen Smith (@steve15522) June 16, 2018

Not funny, sounds like you are not tolerant of others. — JT (@wheels788) June 16, 2018

Wow.....loosing your mind looks just like this — john (@johnnychristmas) June 16, 2018

Wow did this thread turn on you. This is gonna leave a mark! — Mr Dobbs (@RobertDobbs2018) June 16, 2018

Samuel L Jackson is yet to react to the controversy.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2018 17:08 PM