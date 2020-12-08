Samuel L Jackson, Kumail Nanjiani, Hugh Grant to feature in Netflix comedy special titled Death to 2020

Also starring Hugh Grant and Kumail Nanjiani, the Netflix special titled Death to 2020 tells the story of the 'dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is.'

Samuel L Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, and Kumail Nanjiani are some of the high-profile names set to feature in Netflix's upcoming comedy special Death To 2020.

The comedy special has been created by Black Mirror co-creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, reported Deadline.



Check out the announcement here

It will also star actors Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Joe Keery and Black Mirror alum Cristin Millioti.

"2020: A year so (insert adjective of choice here), even the creators of Black Mirror couldn't make it up... but that doesn't mean they don't have a little something to add.

Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is?" the official synopsis from the streamer read.

Developed in the style of a documentary, the special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.

Death to 2020 will be produced by Alison Marlow with Brooker and Jones also serving as executive producers.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)