Samuel L Jackson, Kumail Nanjiani, Hugh Grant to feature in Netflix comedy special titled Death to 2020
Also starring Hugh Grant and Kumail Nanjiani, the Netflix special titled Death to 2020 tells the story of the 'dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is.'
Samuel L Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, and Kumail Nanjiani are some of the high-profile names set to feature in Netflix's upcoming comedy special Death To 2020.
The comedy special has been created by Black Mirror co-creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, reported Deadline.
Check out the announcement here
Death to 2020. Coming soon...too soon?
Starring @SamuelLJackson, Hugh Grant, @LisaKudrow, @kumailn, Tracey Ullman, @samsonkayo, @Lesdoggg, @missdianemorgan, Cristin Milioti and @joe_keery. pic.twitter.com/knlY3sArLB
— Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) December 7, 2020
It will also star actors Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Joe Keery and Black Mirror alum Cristin Millioti.
"2020: A year so (insert adjective of choice here), even the creators of Black Mirror couldn't make it up... but that doesn't mean they don't have a little something to add.
Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is?" the official synopsis from the streamer read.
Developed in the style of a documentary, the special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.
Death to 2020 will be produced by Alison Marlow with Brooker and Jones also serving as executive producers.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Dolly Parton’s 'campy' Netflix film Christmas on the Square proceeds in a spirit of barbed earnestness
Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square is overcaffeinated entertainment with a satisfactory jukebox committed to the task at hand — exude wit, wisdom and attitude — at least, somewhat.
Hugh Grant, David E Kelley discuss The Undoing finale, and how it fits national mood of favouring fiction over fact
“The ferocity and the willingness of people to believe in a narrative when the facts are telling you otherwise? We’re all a little too familiar with that,” says showrunner David E Kelley on art imitating life in The Undoing.
Netflix officials booked in MP over 'temple kissing scene' in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy
The officials were booked on a complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national secretary who demanded an apology from Netflix and the makers of A Suitable Boy, and the removal of "objectionable scenes," which he stated were "encouraging love jihad."