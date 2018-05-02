Sammohanam teaser: Aditi Rao Hydari, Sudheer Babu play polar opposites in this intriguing film

The first teaser of Sammohanam, starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Sudheer Babu, gives us a glimpse of a breezy love story between an actress and a boy from outside the industry.

Aditi Rao Hydari's debut Telugu film has her playing herself: a natural and chirpy actress who is smitten by Sudheer, who happens to think cinema is a farce. This latest glimpse further showcases how the two individuals, with completely opposite ideals, somehow end up on the same page.

While Sudheer wants to romance the real Sameera aka Aditi, Sameera is constantly trying to understand Sudheer's logic and impression behind her profession. While Aditi is a dream to watch, Sudheer's portrayal as an offbeat loverboy is subtle and intriguing.

Shot in beautiful locales, the film focuses mainly on the two leads and their strange chemistry. Both Aditi and Sudheer show us a warm romance, caught in between the world of glamour and reality, causing both pain and love. The teaser ends on a curious note, making us want to see if the two will make it or not.

Sammohanam also features Naresh, Tanikella Bharani, Pavitra Lokesh in supporting roles. Directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti, the film has melodies by Vivek Sagar.

The film has been much hyped for being Aditi's entry into Tollywood. The actress has dubbed for the film herself, giving it a raw feel. Meanwhile, apart from featuring in films like Shamanthakamani and Prema Katha Chitram, Sudheer was also last seen as an antagonist in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi.

Sammohanam will soon complete filming and is slated to release later this year.

Watch the teaser here:

Updated Date: May 02, 2018 14:30 PM