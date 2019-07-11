You are here:

Sammohanam actor Amit Purohit passes away; Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonu Sood tweet condolences

FP Staff

Jul 11, 2019 14:15:46 IST

Telugu actor Amit Purohit, who last featured in 2018 hit film Sammohanam, has passed away. The exact cause of Purohit's death is yet unknown.

Sudheer Babu, who co-starred with Purohit in the film, lamented the untimely loss of the young actor.

Check out his tweet here

The director of the film, Mohan Krishna Indragati, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonu Sood also took to Twitter to express their condolences. Purohit played the role of Aditi's ex-boyfriend in the film. Here are the reactions to his death

Purohit has also starred in films such as Shobhna's Seven Nights (2012) and Aalaap (2012) among others.

Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, Sammohanaman charted the life of a young children's book illustrator who detests movie actors eventually falling in love with a film heroine. It released in June 2018 to overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2019 14:15:46 IST

