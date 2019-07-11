Sammohanam actor Amit Purohit passes away; Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonu Sood tweet condolences

Telugu actor Amit Purohit, who last featured in 2018 hit film Sammohanam, has passed away. The exact cause of Purohit's death is yet unknown.

Sudheer Babu, who co-starred with Purohit in the film, lamented the untimely loss of the young actor.

Saddened by the death news of Amit Purohit. He played Amit Malhotra (Sameera's Ex Boyfriend) in Sammohanam. Very friendly guy & always gave 100 % for every shot. Another young and good actor left us too early. May his soul find peace. pic.twitter.com/uEh0bVBV87 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) July 10, 2019

The director of the film, Mohan Krishna Indragati, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonu Sood also took to Twitter to express their condolences. Purohit played the role of Aditi's ex-boyfriend in the film. Here are the reactions to his death

I am unable to believe it. Amit Purohith, one of the gentlest, well- behaved and hugely talented actors I have worked with. And such a generous man!!! Amith, I will miss you, man. I was thinking of casting you again soon😓😓 May you Rest In Peace, Brother🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/4h2Wx00Kdt — Mohan Indraganti (@mokris_1772) July 10, 2019

Rest in peace Amit Purohit, Prayers and healing to the family... a kind gentle hardworking person gone to soon. thank you for your invaluable presence in #sammohanam #GoneTooSoon 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) July 11, 2019

Really sad to hear about the tragic death of a dear friend and a costar Amit Purohit. He was such a great soul, so focused n so hard working. May your soul rest in peace bhai. Will miss you always 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mGxeOvE4bo — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 10, 2019

Purohit has also starred in films such as Shobhna's Seven Nights (2012) and Aalaap (2012) among others.

Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, Sammohanaman charted the life of a young children's book illustrator who detests movie actors eventually falling in love with a film heroine. It released in June 2018 to overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2019 14:15:46 IST