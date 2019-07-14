Sameera Reddy announces birth of second child with husband Akshai Varde; thanks fans for 'love and blessings'

Sameera Reddy and her husband Akshai Varde became parents for the second time on Friday, 12 July. The actress shared the news with a picture of her newborn daughter on social media.

The actress posted a picture of herself holding the hand of her newborn child. She wrote, "Our little angel came this morning. My Baby girl! Thank you for all the love and blessings #blessed."

Many celebrities congratulated Sameera on becoming a mother, including television actors Karan Tacker and Karanvir Bohra. While Tacker said, "Congratulations you guys!! Sending a whole lot of love !!!," Bohra wrote, "Oh my oh my. congratulations”

From featuring in an underwater photo shoot flaunting her baby bump, to launching the campaign 'Imperfectly Perfect', Sameera has been documenting her journey throughout her pregnancy on Instagram. She also recently posted a video about accepting herself in "every size and colour."

"This is the real me! Almost ready to pop! I know I'll bounce back and I'm not afraid of being judged. I wanted to share how I looked without makeup & my morning face and how it's important for me to celebrate it," she wrote in the caption.

Sameera made her debut in 2002 film Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, after which she went onto star in several movies, including Darna Mana Hai (2003), Musafir (2004), Taxi Number 9211 (2006), Race (2008), De Dana Dan (2009) and Aakrosh (2010). She has also acted in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali movies. Her last silver screen appearance was in 2013 with Kannada film Varadhanayaka.

Updated Date: Jul 14, 2019 10:15:48 IST