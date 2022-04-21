Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara Sahni shared a heartfelt post on Instagram welcoming Mami Alia Bhatt into the family.

On Thursday 14th April, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married in the presence of family and friends at the actor's Mumbai mansion. The newlyweds headed out for a picture session with the paparazzi stationed outside the venue after the modest wedding. Alia Bhatt made up for Ranbir Kapoor's lack of social media presence by posting lovely photos from the magical event to her Instagram account.

Samara Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor's niece, published a lovely post for Alia Bhatt on her unverified Instagram account over a week after the couple's wedding. She uploaded a photo from the wedding celebrations of Ranbir and Alia. She also shared a snapshot of Alia and Ranbir's Mehendi celebrations with her family. The newlyweds are seen with Ranbir's mother Neetu, sister Riddhima Kapoor, brother-in-law Bharat Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor, and aunt Rima Jain in the photo. Ranbir's cousins Armaan and Aadar Jain, as well as his cousin Nikhil Nanda, his wife Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and daughter Navya Naveli, are also in the picture. And not to forget, there's Samara, daughter of Riddhima Kapoor and Bharat Sahni.

Samara captioned the photo she shared on Instagram: "Welcome to the family Alia mami. I love you so much." "Awww this is the sweetest," Samara's grandmother Neetu Kapoor commented in the comments section. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Samara's mother, used a couple of heart emoticons.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.