Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen essaying the role of a Tamil bisexual woman who runs her own detective agency.

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently making headlines as she has signed her next project with none other than director Philip John. Yes, you heard it right! She has joined the cast of Arrangements of Love that will be helmed by a BAFTA-winning director, whose credits include The Good Karma Hospital and Downton Abbey.

Taking to her social media account, the Super Deluxe actor posted a picture with the veteran filmmaker. “A whole new world... I last auditioned in 2009 for Ye Maya Chesave. 12 years later, and auditioning again, I felt the very same nervousness,” she captioned her post. The actor added that it wasn't everyday a person could get to audition for a critically acclaimed director who was a BAFTA award winner and had helmed her favourite series Downton Abbey.

Furthermore, Prabhu signed off saying she is jumping with joy as director Philip John picked her for the role. She also thanked Sunitha Tati and Guru Films for the opportunity.

Check her post here:

The movie Arrangements of Love is being produced by Guru Films, who had earlier financed Oh! Baby, which also featured Samantha in the lead. Additionally, this movie is an adaptation of the same name by Timeri N Murari which was a bestselling novel in 2004. The shooting is expected to start in August next year.

According to an Indian Express report, Prabhu will be seen essaying the role of a Tamil bisexual woman who runs her own detective agency. In the film, her character comes from a conservative family, but decides to make her own choices as she is a strong-minded and independent woman.

Moreover, the film’s leading character is a Welsh-Indian man who goes on a trip to visit his homeland in search of his father. Meanwhile, Prabhu's character becomes a vital part of his search.

While speaking to Variety, the Majili actor stated that a whole new world opens for her as she begins her journey with Arrangements of Love as it also has such an endearing and personal story. She also asserted that she was excited to work with Philip John, whose projects she has closely followed for many years.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has earlier received worldwide acclaim and praise for her work in the Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man Season 2. She will soon be seen in upcoming films including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam.

