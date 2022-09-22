Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the actress who is presently basking in the success of her recent releases and further enjoying massive popularity following her hit song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa: The Rise is always in the news for her professional as well as her personal life. The actress who made it to the news after her separation from husband Naga Chaitanya last year is again in the news for her personal life. If reports are to be believed, the actress is ready to get married for the second time anytime in the future. It is pertinent to note that after being married for four long years, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya decided to part ways as husband and wife last year following which they also made an official announcement, thus breaking hearts of many fans.

Months after that, now reports have started surfacing that Sam is now convinced to get married again. According to a report on Cine Josh, Samantha has been convinced by Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev, whom she considers her ‘Guru’ to get married again. While the actress is said to have given a nod to Sadhguru’s advice, an official confirmation is here to arrive from her end.

This is not the first such news that has come to light. Earlier, after the couple announced their divorce, reports also surfaced suggesting that Naga Chaitanya who was devastated following the separation has been also planning to get married again. However, no confirmation came from the actor following that.

Samantha’s manager denies rumours of her health issues

This comes at a time when the actress is already in the buzz due to her long-term absence from social media or public appearances giving birth to rumours of being unwell. After reports started surfacing about Sam suffering from a skin disorder and taking a break for getting treated, her manager recently refuted the rumours and said she is doing good.

While on the professional front, Samantha was last seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and is now waiting for the release of her first pan-India release, Yashoda. On the other hand, she also has other films including Shaakuntalam and Kushi in the pipeline.

