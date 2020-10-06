Samantha Akkineni wishes Naga Chaitanya on their wedding anniversary, shares picture on Instagram

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, who worked together in Majili, celebrate their third wedding anniversary today.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are celebrating their wedding anniversary on 6 October. Samatha posted a black and white picture of themselves on Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

In the image, the two can be seen dressed in traditional outfits and smiling at the camera.

Check out her post here

A number of people commented on the post, including Rana Daggubati, who wrote, “Happy, happy forever." Vimala Raman wrote, "Happy happy anniversary you cuties," while Upasana Kamineni wrote, "Happy anniversary guys. Big hug."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have starred together in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam, and Autonagar Surya. The couple first on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave, however, it was not until 2016 that the couple went public with their relationship. The couple got married in 2017 and had two weddings, one in accordance with South India rituals and a Christian wedding.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were last seen together on the big screen in the film Majili. Meanwhile, Samantha will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.